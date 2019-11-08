Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACHC. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

