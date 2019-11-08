Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 631,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,125. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.