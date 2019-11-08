Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,274 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

