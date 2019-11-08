Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,098. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

