Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

