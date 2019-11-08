AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

