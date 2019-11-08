AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 on December 18th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

AAON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,828. AAON has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.