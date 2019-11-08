$95.12 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce sales of $95.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $93.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $351.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $352.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $370.00 million, with estimates ranging from $363.70 million to $377.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECE. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 251,116 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 100.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 111,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.