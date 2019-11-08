8,630 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $46.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

