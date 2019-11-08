85,773 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,331. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.