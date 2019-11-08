8,169 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 91.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $195.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

