800 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $143.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
