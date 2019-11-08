800 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

