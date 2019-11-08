7,622 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

