71,100 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

