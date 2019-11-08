$68.22 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $68.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.27 million. Repligen reported sales of $51.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $268.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $269.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.25 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,740,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

