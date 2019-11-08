5,361 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $928,789 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

