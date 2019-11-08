47,745 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 320,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,739. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

