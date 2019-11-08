4,500 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 56,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,133. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

