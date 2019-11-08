$439.05 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $439.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.50 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

SAIA stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

