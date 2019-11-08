$426.14 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $426.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $461.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Ena Williams acquired 22,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth $79,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

