$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to post $4.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Jaguar Health posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 273.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year sales of $11.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $13.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.30 million, with estimates ranging from $9.67 million to $36.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($3.48). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 698.61% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

JAGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.74 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

