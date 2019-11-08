3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,028.77

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,028.77 and traded as high as $1,153.00. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,139.00, with a volume of 894,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,110.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.18.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

