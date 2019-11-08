3DCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,095.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 46% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,095.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

