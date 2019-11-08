$387.17 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will post sales of $387.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.09 million to $396.03 million. Realty Income reported sales of $342.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Realty Income by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 142,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

