2,832 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 160,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 66,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.21. 94,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,664. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $1,796,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,313 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.