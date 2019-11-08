27,000 Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 80.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $88.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.