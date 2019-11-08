21,750 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,959. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

