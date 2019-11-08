1SG (1SG) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.58 million and $4.77 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00008150 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, P2PB2B, OEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00381348 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011375 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001471 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,191,055 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

