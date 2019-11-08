1,350 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

