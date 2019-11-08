$121.18 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $121.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.17 million and the lowest is $118.20 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $127.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $472.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $483.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.96 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $545.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Penn Virginia by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $9,577,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $7,639,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

