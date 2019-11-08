0x Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.15 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. 0x has a market cap of $175.08 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Vebitcoin, Crex24 and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.01411882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00121122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,745,345 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, GOPAX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bittrex, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24, BitMart, FCoin, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, Mercatox, Zebpay, Hotbit, Kucoin, ABCC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, C2CX, IDEX, WazirX, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Liqui, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, DDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Iquant, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

