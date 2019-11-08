0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,940.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00222185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01430343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120741 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

