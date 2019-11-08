$0.40 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

