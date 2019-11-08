-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). MorphoSys posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MorphoSys.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,625. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.