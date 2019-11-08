$0.37 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $835.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

