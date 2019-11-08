$0.35 EPS Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shiraz Kajee purchased 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 444,298 shares of company stock worth $6,355,311. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,620,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

