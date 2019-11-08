$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

