$0.13 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

