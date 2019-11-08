$0.08 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.