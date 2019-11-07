Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 400 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 335 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 353.13.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

