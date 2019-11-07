ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 15.7% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $220,630.00 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,433,819 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.