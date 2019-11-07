Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $43.88 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00054300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, TDAX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,229.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02022906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.76 or 0.03161770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00670353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00686631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00419056 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,243 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinroom, Koinex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Upbit, Huobi, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

