ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,535.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.55 million and $11,535.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00418720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

