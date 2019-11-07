Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,403. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZFGN. JMP Securities lowered Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $0.78 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

