Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 88,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,476. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.