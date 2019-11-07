Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

LINC stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

