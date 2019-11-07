Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Strong-Buy

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $62,332.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $371,695.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $461,150. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

