Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TiVo is gaining from solid growth in core IP Licensing revenues. Opportunities to thrive in the international markets, content providers and new media are a positive. TiVo's multi-year extension of its agreement with Shaw Communications for the legacy TiVo IP portfolio is a key driver. TiVo is banking on User Experience 4, which is gaining a solid momentum. The company announced that the separation of its product division from its IP licensing unit is on track and the split-up is likely to be completed in the first half of 2020. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q3 earnings release. However, zero contribution from the Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals and a strategic decline in the sales of hardware and analog products remains an overhang.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TIVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 499,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,860. TiVo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 442.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,996,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 249,674 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 1,223.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

