Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to Hold

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of SIC stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

In other news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

