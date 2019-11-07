Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

